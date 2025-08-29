President, PM wish people peace, prosperity on Nuakhai in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and many other leaders extended their best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Nuakhai, an agrarian festival associated with offering the new harvested paddy to the presiding deity Goddess Samalei, widely celebrated in western Odisha.

Taking to X, Murmu said, “On the occasion of Nuakhai, a festival deeply rooted in agriculture, I extend my warm greetings to all citizens, especially the people of Odisha.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, extended his heartfelt wishes for the people and expressed gratitude to the farmers who form the backbone of the nation’s sustenance and progress.

The Governor underlined that Nuakhai is a festival that expresses deep gratitude to Mother Earth and the farmers for their hard work. Along with his wife Jayashree Kambhampati, he offered the season’s new rice to Goddess Samaleswari at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Majhi said Nuakhai is a carrier of our rich culture and tradition. He urged all citizens to take responsibility and fulfil their duties towards building a developed and prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047. Naveen issued a video message in Sambalpuri dialect extending his greetings to the people of Odisha.