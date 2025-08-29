Three held for cheating banks by mortgaging fake gold in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police in Berhampur have arrested three persons on charges of cheating six banks by mortgaging imitation gold ornaments through an associate, causing a loss of around `24 lakh.

The accused are Biswajit Kar (42) of Ranipatna under Sahadebkhunta police limits in Balasore, Abhinav Srivastav (26) of Gauspur under Mohammadabad police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, and Sk Manjur Elahi (39) of Akatpur under Balasore Town police limits. While Biswajit and Abinav were arrested on Wednesday, Elahi was arrested on Thursday.

Police said, the trio used one P Purushottam (50) of Hinjilicut to execute their plan. Purushottam, who works in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada, came in contact with the accused about a year ago. In January, the three requested his help in obtaining gold loans, claiming they could not secure loans in their own names due to poor CIBIL scores. They promised him 10 per cent commission if he availed loans on their behalf.