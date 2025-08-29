Viral video of man tied to pole sparks panic as family in Odisha reports him missing, remains untraceable

JAGATSINGHPUR: Video of a 30-year-old man tied to an electric pole has triggered panic among his family members in Kanpur village under Balikuda police limits.

The man, identified as Narayan Sahoo of Kanpur, has been untraceable. Sahoo had gone to Puri last Sunday on his birthday. He travelled to Puri by bus from Balikuda bus stand. Since then, his family failed to contact him as he did not carry a phone.

Three days after his disappearance, the family came across a video circulating on social media which showed a man’s hands, legs and waist tied to an electric pole. After identifying Narayan in the video, they searched for him in Puri, Adaspur, Kakatpur, Niali, Charichhak and other areas of Puri and Cuttack districts but failed to trace him. On Thursday, Narayan’s mother, Mamina Sahoo, lodged an FIR at Balikuda police station.

Balikuda IIC Susant Kumar Sahoo said, “We have launched efforts to trace the man and contacted different police stations in Puri and Cuttack. Preliminary probe suggests that a hotel owner at Badajhariolo under Cuttack Sadar police limits tied up a man for non-payment of food bills.

We are verifying whether the man in the viral video is the missing person. The matter will be clarified after he is traced.”