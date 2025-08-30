Cyber fraud from Haryana held for duping NIT-Rourkela professor of Rs 45,000 using fake UPI app

ROURKELA: Police arrested a cyber fraud from Haryana and produced him in court on Thursday on charges of duping a professor of the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) of Rs 45,000.

Accused Salil Khan alias Emran (22) of Haryana’s Nuh district had allegedly duped the victim, Dinabandhu Bag (53), in June this year, said police.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani on Friday said on June 13, Salil called the complainant on an unknown number posing as his friend Avinash Bagade of Gondia. The accused impressed upon Bag that he needed to urgently transfer money for treatment of his friend Zakir Khan but was facing technical issues. He even sent a fake SMS alert to the victim’s mobile number which falsely indicated that `45,000 was credited to his SBI bank account.

The SP said Bag didn’t verify the SMS from the SBI and tried to send the amount through UPI payment system to two numbers provided by the fraudster. When the transactions failed, the victim transferred Rs 10,000 and Rs 35,000 to an account of India Post Payments Bank in two attempts on the instruction of the accused. Subsequently, Bag checked the statement of his SBI account only to realise that he has been defrauded.

Wadhwani said investigation revealed that the cyber fraud gang led by Salil and operating from Nuh targeted and cheated gullible people using duplicate version of the PhonePe App.