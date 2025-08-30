Foundation day of Central University of Odisha observed

JEYPORE: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) observed its 17th foundation day on Sunabeda campus in Koraput on Friday.

Presiding over the function, in-charge vice-chancellor Narasingha Charan Parida said CUO offers facilities including new academic buildings, hostels and infrastructure at par with other top universities in the country.

“The CUO has progressed significantly in the last three years, getting maximum development support from the Education Ministry. We thank the Central government, especially Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his efforts in transforming CUO,” he added.

Chief speaker and former director of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Odia Prof Basant Kumar Panda said students have vast scope to explore studies across different faculties at CUO.

Among others, vice-chancellor of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur Prof Alok Kumar Chakrawal, executive director of Nalco Niranjan Samal, in-charge registrar Rakesh Lenka and students were present.