GST reforms to bring major change in trade sector: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that the GST reforms to be rolled out next month by the Centre will bring a major change in the country’s business and trade sectors.

Addressing the valedictory function of a seminar on ‘Strengthening Odisha’s Growth Engine’, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Laghu Udyog Bharati, Majhi said if the GST rate is reduced consumption will increase. He said that this will be a boost for manufacturing sector and create more employment opportunities.

Stating that the goal of the government is to place Odisha among the top five developed states in the country, the chief minister highlighted agriculture, industry and social development sectors as growth engines. He said efforts are on to make Odisha a manufacturing hub by utilising the mining resources.