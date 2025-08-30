Hit by recurring floods, farmers of north Balasore stare at hardships

BALASORE: Frequent floods in Subarnarekha river have broken the financial backbone of farmers by causing significant crop loss in north Balasore this monsoon season.

Farmers of low-lying areas in Bhograi, Balasore, Basta, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Sadar blocks are staring at major financial and economic hardships after suffering crop loss due to floods, the sixth within a span of three months.

The recent flood, which occurred on August 24, wreaked havoc in over 70 villages across 28 panchayats in Bhograi, Baliapal and Jaleswar blocks. Around 10,000 hectare of agriculture fields were affected by the deluge.

Sources said traditionally, farmers finish their sowing and transplanting activities by mid-August. But this year, these activities have been delayed due to the recurring floods.

Farmers are apprehensive of not being able to get any compensation from the government. “As per the guidelines, farmers are not eligible for compensation once the loss occurs during sowing or transplanting of the crop,” said a paddy cultivator.

Though the chief minister and deputy chief minister have visited flood-affected areas and assured of proper compensation, the government is yet to take up the proposed ‘Subarnarekha Sanskar Yojana’ to ensure long-term flood control and rehabilitation. Besides, the demand of local residents for revival of the coastal canal is yet to be fulfilled, he added.

Deputy collector Sai Krushna Jena said the administration will carry out crop damage assessment after the floodwater recedes from low-lying areas. Affected farmers will be properly compensated, he added.