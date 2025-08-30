NIT-R students bag 1,274 placement offers, highest CTC at Rs 62.44 LPA

ROURKELA: Students of the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have received a total of 1,274 placement offers and 509 six-month internships during the recently-concluded placement drive 2024-25.

In a statement on Friday, the NIT-R said for BTech programmes, the institute achieved overall 82.20 per cent placements. More than 80 per cent placement was recorded for other undergraduate programmes.

The highest Cost to Company (CTC) recorded this year across all programmes is Rs 62.44 lakh per annum (LPA). The average CTC for the flagship BTech programme was Rs 14.10 LPA and MTech Rs 13.48 LPA. The highest internship offer received this year is Rs 1.26 lakh per month. Besides, over 85 students have received annual packages exceeding Rs 30 LPA.

This year’s placement drive witnessed participation of 373 recruiters. Majority of the companies participating in the placement drive were from software and IT services followed by manufacturing, BFSI, electronics, and education sectors among others.

Top recruiters included Google, AMD, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo, JSW, Amazon, Exxon Mobil, DE Shaw & Co, Accenture, Barclays, Deloitte, MathWorks, ITC, Texas Instruments, American Express, HP, Bharat Petroleum, and several others.

NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao said, “We are committed to equipping our students with industry-relevant skills, a strong foundation in innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. We have shaped professionals who are ready to excel in a dynamic and rapidly changing world. Despite a competitive global job market, the placement outcomes this year highlight the dedication and capabilities of our students, along with the collaborative efforts of the Career Development Centre (CDC) at NIT-R. We will continue to nurture future-ready talent for an evolving global economy.”