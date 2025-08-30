Rehabilitation Centre for PwDs unveiled in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Advanced Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) at Balibandha in Sambalpur on Thursday.
Built at a cost of Rs 23 crore, the facility caters to the medical and rehabilitation needs of persons with disabilities (PwD), particularly those requiring artificial limbs and advanced prosthetic support.
The centre is equipped with a robotic physiotherapy unit, developed at a cost of Rs 19 crore and an advanced prosthetic and orthotic unit of Rs 4.27 crore.
Thanking the state government’s Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department and the district administration for their efforts in establishing the facility, Pradhan said the centre will play a vital role in addressing the needs of differently-abled persons in Sambalpur and adjoining districts.
He also stressed the need for specialised training programmes for doctors and technicians to operate these machines effectively.
As part of the programme, assistive devices and pensions were distributed under the Social Security Scheme.
The minister advised district administration to prepare a comprehensive database of all persons with disabilities in Sambalpur and facilitate monthly distribution of assistive equipment at block level.
“The double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to integrating Divyangjan into the mainstream society,” he added.
Pradhan also emphasised educational support for differently-abled children, encouraging initiatives for competitive exams and career aspirations.
Minister for Rural development, Rabi Narayan Naik and local MLA Jaynarayan Mishra were present on the occasion.