Sprinter Animesh Kujur receives Biju Patnaik Sports Award after record-breaking feat

BHUBANESWAR: India’s fastest man Animesh Kujur on Friday received Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in sports at a function to mark the National Sports Day in Jaydev Bhawan here.

The fastest sprinter of the country, Animesh created national records in both 100m and 200m race by clocking 10.18 sec and 20.32 sec respectively this year. The 22-year-old created history as he confirmed his place for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which is slated to be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. He received a citation, trophy along with cash award of `3 lakh.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati gave away the award in presence of Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh and Sports and Youth Services department secretary Sachin Ramachadra Jadhav.

Weightlifter Arjuna awardee Bijay Kumar Satapathy received the lifetime achievement award. Satpathy is a five-time national champion in weightlifting from 1977-78 to 1982-83 and represented the Indian Navy and Indian Railways. He won the gold medal at the 1981 Mini Commonwealth Games and later won silver at the 1982 main event at Brisbane. He won the bronze medal at the 1981 and 1983 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

In other categories, para athlete Rakhal Kumar Sethy (Best para sports person), chess player Sattwik Swain (upcoming junior athlete), Sports Hostel Volleyball coach Sushama Nanda (Excellence in coaching), Pradyumna Mishra of Kho Kho Association of Odisha (Best contribution to promotion of sports and games), Bimal Kumar Raul (Excellence in Sports Journalism) and Dr Sudeep Satpathy (Best technical official / support staff).

Chittaranjan Pradhan and Jiban Kumar Behera both received Biju Patnaik Bravery Award. All the award winners received citation, trophy along with cash award of `2 lakh each.