Stray dog population explodes, sterilisation infra falls short in Odisha

The dog sterilisation centre under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has a current capacity of 40 kennels, and sterilisation of each batch takes around 10-12 days, covering the cycle from capture to surgery, post-operative care and release. This allows barely 100 dogs to be sterilised in a month and the pace often slows further due to administrative delays.

Officials sources said, while funds are available, disbursal is a tedious process. For the current fiscal year, requisition was raised in April but approval took over a month. By then, the dog-catching vehicle had broken down, requiring another month for repair. The drive for this year began only in late June, and about 300 dogs have been sterilised so far. However, the flow may soon halt again as funds released in the first phase stand exhausted.

Veterinary experts warn that infrastructure upgrades are essential. Earlier this week, SMC commissioner Rehan Khatri, who recently reviewed the sterilisation centre with deputy commissioner Shubhadipta Mohanty, was informed of the shortcomings following which he assured that measures will be taken to strengthen infrastructure.

Veterinary doctor in charge of the animal birth control (ABC) programme, Dr Muktikanta Bhuyan said at least 30 more kennels and a proper operation theatre has been proposed to expedite the sterilisation drive and cover more numbers of animals. “We are hopeful the measures will be implemented soon,” he said.