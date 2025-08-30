Stray dog population explodes, sterilisation infra falls short in Odisha
SAMBALPUR: The stray dog menace in Sambalpur city continues to grow unchecked, with their population well past 10,000, exposing both residents and livestock to frequent attacks and rising risk of rabies.
While sterilisation programmes have been in place since 2015, lack of attention, poor infrastructure and tardy administrative processes have hindered efforts to bring the situation under control.
According to official records, in 2020, the city had around 8,000 stray dogs and the number is believed to have increased significantly in the last five years. Every year, 12-15 rabies-infected dogs are reported, while over 100 people on an average seek treatment for dog bites at the district headquarters hospital.
The dog sterilisation centre under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has a current capacity of 40 kennels, and sterilisation of each batch takes around 10-12 days, covering the cycle from capture to surgery, post-operative care and release. This allows barely 100 dogs to be sterilised in a month and the pace often slows further due to administrative delays.
Officials sources said, while funds are available, disbursal is a tedious process. For the current fiscal year, requisition was raised in April but approval took over a month. By then, the dog-catching vehicle had broken down, requiring another month for repair. The drive for this year began only in late June, and about 300 dogs have been sterilised so far. However, the flow may soon halt again as funds released in the first phase stand exhausted.
Veterinary experts warn that infrastructure upgrades are essential. Earlier this week, SMC commissioner Rehan Khatri, who recently reviewed the sterilisation centre with deputy commissioner Shubhadipta Mohanty, was informed of the shortcomings following which he assured that measures will be taken to strengthen infrastructure.
Veterinary doctor in charge of the animal birth control (ABC) programme, Dr Muktikanta Bhuyan said at least 30 more kennels and a proper operation theatre has been proposed to expedite the sterilisation drive and cover more numbers of animals. “We are hopeful the measures will be implemented soon,” he said.
Apart from attacking humans, stray dogs are increasingly preying on livestock. Bhuyan informed that on average, 8-10 cattle deaths after contracting rabies due to dog bites are reported annually in the city, while the unreported cases could be even higher.
“If the carcass of such an animal is not disposed of properly, other animals prey on it, increasing the risk of further spread. The body should be buried at least eight feet deep after sprinkling lime, soda or bleaching powder.” he cautioned.
A land measuring 8 acre was identified for safe disposal of rabies-infected carcasses and the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services directorate had sanctioned `50 lakh to SMC to set up an electric crematorium. But none has materialised.
Last year, the SMC reported sterilisation of 1,295 dogs, the highest so far, but the numbers remain insufficient in comparison to the rapidly multiplying stray population.