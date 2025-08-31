Adulterated fertiliser being sold in private outlets, say Koraput farmers

JEYPORE: Farmers of Kotpad block in Koraput district have alleged that adulterated Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertiliser is being sold in private outlets amid the ongoing fertiliser crisis, with unscrupulous traders attempting to make huge profits.

According to sources, farmers in the tribal areas of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Boipariguda, and Kundra blocks under the Jeypore agriculture district have been struggling to procure urea and MOP for the ensuing kharif season. With fertiliser supplies from factories outside the state arriving at a slow pace, the situation has turned grim in recent days.

Ironically, while farmers are grappling with shortages, several cultivators from Kotpad block alleged before the administration that some traders were selling adulterated MOP. The matter came to light when farmers of Ghumor panchayat purchased around 100 bags of MOP from a trader in Kotpad four days ago, only to discover later that the fertiliser was mixed with sand. The farmers immediately alerted the administration and demanded stern action against the trader.