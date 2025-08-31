BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik moves Centre on fertiliser black marketing in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of widespread resentment among farmers over acute shortage and black marketing of chemical fertilisers in the state, leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to step in to resolve the crisis.

In a letter to Union minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda, Naveen said farmers of the state have launched agitation due to non-availability of urea which has severely impacted kharif activities. “Short-supply of urea along with its black marketing and adulteration, is a major concern for our farmers at the start of kharif season. In many districts particularly in tribal ones, farmers are on agitation path due to non-availability of urea. If not addressed timely, it may cause serious disruption of farm activities which will impact production and also affect the livelihood of the farmers,” he said.

He said while the state government has claimed of having a stock of 7.9 lakh tonne of urea, the farmers are facing a major problem in availing the fertiliser. “Urea is being sold at a higher price than the rate approved by the government. MARKFED, the government’s designated distribution agency, is supplying subsidised fertilisers to private traders instead of farmers. Despite lower fertiliser use in Odisha, supply chain mismanagement and corruption has pushed our farmers to edge,” he said.