Madhavi Mudgal, Alekha Samal to get Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award

BHUBANESWAR: The Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award 2025 will be presented to renowned Odissi dancer, guru and choreographer Madhavi Mudgal and eminent Odissi vocalist and music educator Alekha Chandra Samal.

This was informed by Odissi dancer Ratikant Mohapatra on Saturday. The award, carrying a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, and a citation, will be presented at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra (GKCM) Award Festival 2025 to be held from September 5 to 9 at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar.

The Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Yuva Prativa Samman with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a citation will be presented to two artistes under the age of 40 in the field of classical dance and Odissi music. They are Shatabdi Mallik and Muralidhar Swain.

This year, Mohapatra has instituted the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Kala Samman-2025 for established artistes in the age group of 40 to 55 years, addressing the need to recognise seasoned performers who have matured into accomplished teachers and educators. This award carries a sum of Rs 50,000 and a citation, and will be conferred upon Arnab Bandyopadhyay and Raghunath Das from the field of Odissi dance.

The inaugural evening will see an Odissi performance by celebrated mother-daughter duo Sujata Mohapatra and Preetisha presenting ‘Satyakama Jabala’and culminate with the Srjan ensemble’s premiere of ‘Duryodhana’.