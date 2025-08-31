Odisha’s shrimp industry stares at harsh future

BHUBANESWAR: Shrimp farmers across coastal districts in Odisha are staring at a huge loss and uncertain future under the impact of the US import tariff hike. The state exports marine products worth over Rs 4,700 crore to different countries with the major chunk, around Rs 2,000 crore, to the US markets.

Odisha is the fifth-largest vannamei (whiteleg) shrimp producer in the country with annual production of over 30,000 tonne. The vannamei shrimp is cultivated in brackish water farms across Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam districts. Tapan Barman, a shrimp farmer from Balasore, said they spend around `6 lakh per acre for vannamei cultivation and earn Rs 7 lakh-Rs 8 lakh from exports.

“Shrimps weighing more than 35 gm are exported to the US while China and other countries take shrimps between 10 gm to 20 gm. We cultivate shrimp on around 70 acre of land. This time we have decided to take up farming on 40 acre as we fear our ponds may be left unsold if buyers back out due to export volatility,” he said.

Hatcheries, feed manufacturers, transporters, processing plants and exporters in the state’s shrimp value chain are also feeling the heat.

“The impact is going to be catastrophic as the US importers have already slashed their demand and the price. Farmers will not be able to recover costs and allied industries will also be affected. We are at a crossroad, as it will be difficult to divert the shrimps to other countries like Russia and China considering the varieties they seek,” said president of seafood exporters’ association Kamalesh Mishra.