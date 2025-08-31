OHRC seeks govt report on working condition of sanitary workers in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked the state government to submit a report on the working conditions of sanitary workers and implementation of programmes for their occupational safety and social dignity.

Human rights activist Biswapriya Kanungo had filed a complaint on the basis of a news report titled ‘Drain of Shame’ published in The New Indian Express on August 17. In his complaint, Kanungo had enclosed the report which highlighted how the sanitary workers in Bhubaneswar are working in hazardous environment.

The OHRC noted that the report had cited a specific instance where a sanitary worker named Purnima Sethy was standing on the concrete slab of an open drain in Old Town area and collecting plastic bottles, broken glass bottles, pouches and other waste materials. She was covered by sludge. Sethy’s son Dhananjay was working barebody inside the drain, removing the sludge and other waste materials with bare hands and handing over the same to her.