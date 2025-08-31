Suspected Bangladeshi national held with gun in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara police on Saturday arrested a suspected Bangladeshi national and found him in possession of a country-made revolver in Gupti village under Rajnagar police limits in the district.

During interrogation, he identified himself as Mrutunjaya Mandal from Daudpur under Sandeshkhali subdivision of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Sources said, the accused was loitering near the river ghat at Gupti in an inebriated state with a bag. Locals grew suspicious and searched his bag. They found a revolver and immediately informed the police. A team from Rajnagar police station rushed to the spot and detained Mandal, who failed to produce any valid Indian citizenship documents.

He said that he has been working as a labourer in the agricultural field of Basudev Mandal at Rajarajeswari village under Rajnagar police limits since last month.

IIC of Rajnagar police station Naresh Sahoo confirmed seizure of a revolver from the accused. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act-1959. Further investigation is underway, he added.