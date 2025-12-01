At SOA LitFest, top journalists warn how social media noise is drowning out evidence-based news

BHUBANESWAR : Social media has posed a huge challenge to genuine journalism and there is an urgent need to differentiate between the two. While journalism is based on verifiable facts, social media is prone to noise, fake news and manufactured narratives, a panel of leading journalists observed at the SOA Literary Festival-2025 here on Sunday.

Speaking at the session, ‘Noise, News, Narrative: Whose Truth Do We Trust’, renowned journalist and editor of The New Indian Express Group, Santwana Bhattacharya said the job of a journalist is to present the truth.

“There is noise, which is most often deliberate, engineered and calibrated, but the responsibility of a journalist is to pick up truth and facts and present them before the people. News is based on evidence, verifiable from the ground and not going with the narrative,” she said.

Referring to the recent Bihar elections, she said a narrative was created about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar based on his failing health and special intensive revision (SIR) of voters’ list, sitting at New Delhi. But when she visited Bihar, the truth on the ground was different from the narrative. There was instead a sympathy for Nitish Kumar, she said.