Bhubaneswar to host SSI Sports National Awards on December 6

BHUBANESWAR : Bhubaneswar will host SSI Sports National Awards on December 6 followed by a Sports Science Conclave on December 7.

The award ceremony organised by SSI, eastern India’s first-of-its-kind sports science and sports promotion firm founded by leading orthoscopic surgeon and sports injury specialist Dr Sarthak Patnaik and Soumya Patnaik, will be held at Kalinga Stadium.

Altogether 16 distinguished national and international sporting personalities, many of whom are Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees will be feted during the event to be inaugurated by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Among the key awardees are the India Ice Hockey Team, one of India’s brightest badminton prospects Ayush Shetty, iconic shotputter and triple Olympian Shakti Singh, Olympian swimmer and multiple national record holder Sajan Prakash, table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal and national record-breaking hurdler Jyothi Yarraji.

The awards also span a wide array of sporting disciplines and achievements. The SSI Karna Award named after the mythological warrior to symbolise valour, precision and sporting spirit, will be conferred across multiple major categories. The Milkha Singh Sprint Award will be given to the fastest athletes.

Awards named after Dilip Tirkey and Shakti Singh will honour excellence in hockey and throwing events respectively, alongside numerous other recognitions celebrating grassroots work, coaching contribution, sports science innovation and lifetime service.