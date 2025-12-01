Centenarian gynaecologist Dr Laxmi Bai donates Rs 3.4 crore to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for women’s cancer care

BHUBANESWAR : Days ahead of her 100th birthday, famous gynaecologist Dr K Laxmi Bai donated Rs 3.4 crore from her lifetime savings to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for cancer care of women. She will be celebrating her 100th birthday on December 5.

Dr Laxmi said it is her humble wish that her contribution will help the institute establish a gynaecological oncology programme, shaping future healers and offering hope to countless women.

Her medical journey spans more than five decades. She is regarded not only for her clinical excellence but also for empowering women through accessible and dignified healthcare.

Born on December 5, 1926, she was in the first MBBS batch of SCB Medical College at Cuttack, in 1945, completing the degree in 1950. She further honed her expertise by earning both DGO and MD in obstetrics and gynaecology from Madras Medical College in 1958. Her brilliance earned her a coveted one-year stipend to pursue an MPH at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, USA.

She first served in the Government Hospital, Sundargarh, in 1950 and retired as professor of O&G at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur in 1986. She has received several prestigious honours, including Lady Eminence of South Odisha, Bharat Jyoti Award, International Friendship Society and Best Citizen of India Award.