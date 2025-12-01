INS Chilka Navy Band mesmerises Ravenshaw University with patriotic concert ‘Sargam’

CUTTACK: The Indian Navy Band from INS Chilka captivated the audience with a stirring musical performance laced with patriotic melodies at Ravenshaw University on Sunday evening.

The concert ‘Sargam’ was hoisted at 7 Pillar Auditorium of the university as a part as part of the Navy Day celebrations with an aim to celebrate the Indian Navy’s rich musical heritage and strengthen outreach with the people of Odisha.

To commemorate the victory of the 1971 War heroes, the INS Chilka Symphonic Orchestra rendered special patriotic compositions, paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice and enduring legacy of the nation’s maritime warriors.

The band showcased a rich repertoire of patriotic, classical and contemporary composition. Especially, the songs Maa Tujhe Salam, Bande Maataram, Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo, Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe, Chilika Song, Hum Taiyaar Hai, Rangabati sung by Rahul Kumar, Adarsh Shree Kumar, Pankaj Biswakarma accompanied with playing of musical instruments enthralled the audience.

Hanamantha App was band-in-charge of the concert Saragam which concluded with the song ‘Bande Utkal Janani’. The event witnessed an impressive and energetic audience, with students, faculty members, NCC cadets, veterans, families and music enthusiasts gathering to experience the performance.

Among others, Station Commander, INS Chilka, Commodore B Deepak Aneel, vice-chancellor of Ravenshaw University Sanjay Kumar Nayak and IG, RPF, Alok Bohra were present on this occasion. War veterans KR Nayak and Veer Nari Basanti Swain were felicitated on the occasion.