Kendrapara man held for blackmailing minor girl with intimate photos, demanding money for bike

KENDRAPARA: Rajkanika police in Kendrapara district on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing a minor college girl by threatening to circulate her intimate pictures on social media platforms.

The accused is Pradipta Senapati of Deulasahi. Rajkanika IIC Sanjay Mallick said the 17-year-old girl, a Plus Two student, lodged a complaint with police on Saturday stating that the accused had obtained some intimate photos of her after befriending her. He was allegedly threatening to circulate the photos on social media platforms after she recently refused to give him money to purchase a bike.

The girl further alleged that Senapati had taken Rs 70,000 from her two months back by blackmailing her with the photographs. Acting on the FIR, police arrested the accused under sections 74, 75, 76, 78, 351 (2) and 308 (2) of BNS besides section 12 of the POCSO Act. Senapati was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the IIC added.