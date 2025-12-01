Koraput orders probe into 24 SHGs amid complaints over paddy procurement ahead of Dec 14 rollout

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration has formed block-level committees in Jeypore sub-division to review the performance and activities of women self-help groups (SHGs) selected for paddy procurement, which is scheduled to begin in the district from December 14.

The decision follows widespread complaints regarding functioning of the women SHGs from various quarters. Women SHGs have been engaged by the Civil Supplies department to procure paddy in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda during both the rabi and kharif seasons.

It has been alleged that many of these SHGs lack basic infrastructure and facilities required for procurement, forcing them to use government resources. Despite minimal investment, the SHGs are reportedly receiving substantial commission from the Civil Supplies department. Concerns have also been raised over middlemen allegedly running several SHGs, leaving actual members with limited benefits.

During a recent meeting of the district-level paddy procurement committee chaired by Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, members expressed dissatisfaction over the role of SHGs in the procurement process. They demanded an immediate probe into the functioning of 24 SHGs currently engaged in procurement.