Odisha makes property returns mandatory for promotions; officers missing Jan 2026 deadline to lose eligibility

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has made it clear that officers who fail to submit their annual property statement within the deadline of January 2026 will not be eligible for promotion.

In a fresh office memorandum, the General Administration department said property statements are a pre-requisite for promotion as per the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

Although as per the Odisha Civil Services (Criteria for Promotion) Rules, 1992, selection for promotion shall be made based on merit and suitability in all respects with due regard to seniority, any employee who fails to file the updated property statement before the departmental promotion committee (DPC) meets will be treated as ‘not suitable’ for promotion.

The GA department clarified that the DPC will proceed to fill up the available vacancies based on eligibility and suitability of the employees, who have complied with the property return requirements.

“No vacancy shall be kept unfilled or reserved for consideration of promotion of employees who failed to submit up-to-date property returns. If any defaulting employee submits the required property return after the DPC within a grace period allowed by the government and is found otherwise suitable for promotion, his/her promotion may be considered in the subsequent DPC,” the memorandum stated.

However, the employee may be granted notional promotion from the date on which his/her junior was promoted, so that the seniority shall be maintained, it added.