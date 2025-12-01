Odisha man dies after assault by armed robbers who looted bike and mobile in Kaleiposh

ROURKELA: A 34-year-old man, who reportedly suffered critical injuries after being assaulted by a group of armed robbers, succumbed during treatment at a private hospital here on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Ashwini Patra (34) of Barsuan. Police said Patra and one Bikash Toppo (24) were returning to Barsuan on a motorcycle on Friday night when around seven miscreants in an auto-rickshaw intercepted them at Dalamkucha under Kaleiposh panchayat.

The miscreants reportedly assaulted Patra and Toppo with iron rods before escaping with their two-wheeler and mobile phones.

Patra suffered grievous injuries in the attack and was admitted to JP Hospital at Rourkela. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

IIC of Lahunipada police station Suraj Jhankar said after receiving complaint, a case of murder and loot has been registered against unidentified miscreants.

The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem on Sunday. A manhunt has been launched to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway, he added.