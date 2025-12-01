Odisha orders districts to allot land to landless families awaiting PMAY house sanctions

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has directed all districts to allot land to landless households sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri housing scheme.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has asked collectors to allocate suitable house-site to eligible landless rural housing beneficiaries on priority.

As per reports received from districts, 871 and 50 beneficiaries of PMAY-G and PM-JANMAN respectively, who were sanctioned houses earlier, are yet to be allocated a house site. Apart from this, during the Awaas+ 2024 survey under PMAY-G, 2.01 lakh households have been marked as landless out of the total 37.89 lakh surveyed households.

The highest 21,869 landless households are from Rayagada, followed by 16,232 from Jajpur, 13,535 from Nabarangpur, 12,595 from Bargarh, 11,929 from Ganjam, 11,024 from Balasore and 10,826 from Koraput.

Commissioner-cum-secretary Girish SN said although the sanction of houses to the newly-identified eligible households will be started after the instruction of the Ministry of Rural Development, allocation of house sites to the eligible landless families should be stated in advance.

“The GP-wise landless households’ list has been uploaded on AwaasSoft. Districts can access the data from the survey list. Collectors should take steps to allocate the house-site in favour of the landless families in a time-bound manner to achieve the goal of housing for all,” he said, asking the district chiefs to conduct a joint meeting with BDOs and the tehsildars concerned on the first Saturday of every month to resolve the land issues.