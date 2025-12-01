Odisha to build new collectorates across all districts in major governance infrastructure push

BHUBANESWAR : In a major infrastructure push, the Odisha government has decided to construct new collectorate buildings in all districts. The upcoming buildings will be integrated with a headquarters sub-collector’s office for effective governance and improving public service delivery.

The decision came after the finalisation of a similar initiative to construct a new secretariat and Assembly building in the state capital. The state-of-the-art public infrastructure is expected to standardise administrative facilities in accordance with the expanding workload.

Officials said the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) has been instructed to prepare and submit detailed plans and estimates for the proposed structures, which will follow a uniform model design tailored to district categories and population-based requirements.

Taking into account the population, administrative units, service load and land availability, districts where the buildings will be constructed have been grouped into three categories. Large districts include Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Puri and Keonjhar.

While Angul, Balasore, Khurda, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Jajpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Kendrapara, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur have been categorised as medium districts, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Gajapati, Boudh and Deogarh fall in the small districts category.