Odisha to tighten cow protection law with stricter penalties and curbs on illegal transport

BHUBANESWAR : The state government is set to tighten cow protection law by completely overhauling the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.

Announcing this here during discussion with members of the Cow Protection Committee, Harichandan said amendments to existing Act prepared by the Law department are in the final stages and likely to be introduced for discussion during the ongoing winter session of the Assembly. The changes will make the law more effective and punishment stricter focusing on ban on illegal transportation and slaughter of cows.

Harichandan said the amendments planned by the state government are in line with the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 which regulates slaughter, transportation and sale of cattle and beef. “The existing 1960 Act prohibits slaughter of cows with punishment of two years imprisonment or fine. Stricter provisions of punishment are required to prevent cow slaughter and their illegal transportation,” he said.

The minister informed that a committee under deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo has been formed to study all aspects of the proposed amendments before they are placed both in the cabinet and later in the Assembly for discussion.

Members of the Cow Protection Committee, who were on a dharna before the Assembly demanding a complete ban on cow transportation from the state withdrew their agitation, following the assurance made by the minister. The winter session of the Assembly has 18 days earmarked for official business including discussion on bills. The session will continue till December 31.