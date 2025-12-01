Protest erupts at Odisha hospital after woman dies post-caesarean, family alleges negligence

KEONJHAR: Tension flared up at the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital on Sunday following the death of a woman allegedly due to medical negligence after childbirth.

The deceased was identified as Pinki Sahu of Turumunga in Patna block. The woman was admitted to the maternity ward on Saturday morning after experiencing labour pain. She underwent a caesarean section in the evening and delivered a baby girl.

According to family members, Pinki began complaining of severe pain around midnight. The attending nurse reportedly made repeated attempts to reach the doctor on duty but received no response. The nurse then allegedly administered an injection without any supervision following which Pinki’s condition worsened. She was declared dead at around 2 am.

They further claimed that Pinki’s death certificate did not bear the signature of a doctor. Refusing to accept the woman’s body, irate family members staged a protest inside the hospital.

On being informed, additional chief medical officer Dr Pradip Kumar Mishra, SDPO Sudarshan Gangoi and Keonjhar Town IIC Srikant Sahu rushed to the hospital on Sunday and held discussion with the agitators. The protest was called off after Pinki’s family members were assured that an investigation would be conducted into her death.