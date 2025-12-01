Rourkela police bust mule-account racket, arrest three bank staff aiding cybercrime syndicate

ROURKELA: Four persons including three employees of private banks were arrested by Rourkela police on charges of opening mule accounts on behalf of an organised criminal syndicate for channelising proceeds of cyber crimes and money laundering.

Police identified the accused as sales manager of IndusInd Bank Sitanshu Kumar Swain (35), cashier of Kotak Mahindra Bank Siba Sankar Pattnayak (32) and local branch head of Mahindra Finance Prabhanjan Nayak (26) who had recently quit IndusInd Bank. The fourth accused is Ajay Kumar Sha.

At least 12 ATM cards, one hard drive, three Aadhaar cards, three passbooks of different banks, five cheque books, one laptop and four mobile phones were seized from the accused.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani on Sunday said the arrested persons were working for a syndicate based out of Rourkela. The gang was employing unemployed youths and petty criminals for opening bank accounts, obtain activated SIM cards and identity documents of unsuspecting people.

The SP said mule bank accounts were being opened in the names of unsuspecting residents of Rourkela and nearby areas by forging documents and impersonation. Bypassing the know your customer (KYC) norms, the bank employees were giving approval for opening of the accounts.