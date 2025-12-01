Smoke on ship berthed at Paradip port sparks fire scare, risk averted

PARADIP: A major mishap was averted at Paradip port on Saturday night after smoke was detected on a vessel preparing to depart for Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh.

The fire risk arose from coal loaded on the ship, which was subsequently shifted to another berth for safety. Cargo handling operations, which were disrupted resumed on Sunday.

Sources said MV Eco Colonel Monrovia had berthed at the Iron Ore Berth (IOB) last Thursday to load nearly 30,000 metric tonnes of coal bound for Krishnapatnam port. After completing the loading, the vessel was ready to sail last night when dock workers noticed thick smoke emanating from stacker-1.

Panic spread among workers and crew, prompting an immediate alert to the port control room. Port personnel observed dense smoke emerging from the vessel at the IOB and took swift action to prevent a potential fire.

To ensure the safety of the vessel and crew, Paradip port authorities shifted the ship to the coal berth as the smoke intensified. Firefighting teams were deployed to urgently unload the affected coal. Once unloaded, the vessel was moved to another berth (CQ-2) for further inspection by firefighters and experts. Some machinery and the boom conveyor sustained damage due to ash accumulation, and stacker-1 was reportedly burnt during the incident.