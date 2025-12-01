Sundargarh stares at distress sale as 2.5 lakh tonne paddy likely to fall outside MSP net

ROURKELA: About 2.5 lakh tonne of paddy could escape the safety net of minimum support price (MSP) in Sundargarh during Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26, if one goes by the ground scenario.

With the district expecting to reap a bumper harvest, the brunt of low prices this time will be borne by small and marginal farmers. Since the government procures only a portion of the total paddy crop in a season, it is inevitable the surplus stock with cash-starved farmers would go for distressed sale.

Those privy with the scenario said the calculation for available surplus paddy is simple. Sundargarh has taken up 1,98,120 hectare (ha) for paddy cultivation in the kharif season 2025-26. Assuming the average yield to be 36 quintal per hectare, the total production is expected to be around 7.14 lakh tonne - and higher in case of a bumper crop.

Informed sources said, 30 per cent crop at around 2.14 lakh tonne is assumed to be kept for own consumption and around 15,000 tonne for seeds, totaling 2.29 lakh tonne. This year, government in the first phase has given a procurement target of 1.46 lakh tonne, which is 62 pc of the total procurement of 2.35 lakh in 2024-25.