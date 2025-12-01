Three Bhadrak block chiefs quit BJD in one day, triggering speculation of switch to BJP

BHADRAK: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) suffered a major setback in Bhadrak district after chairpersons of three blocks resigned from the party on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the regional political landscape.

Chairperson of Bonth block Manoranjan Ghadei, his Bhadrak counterpart Urmila Nayak and Bhandaripokhari block chairperson Sumati Sethi tendered their resignation from the primary membership of the BJD citing personal reasons. Ghadei was first to quit the regional party with Urmila and Sumati Sethi following suit.

The exit of three influential grassroots leaders in a single day has reportedly unsettled the BJD and fuelled intense discussions and speculation within political circles. Political observers believe deeper internal issues may be behind the coordinated move.

The sudden development has also sparked speculation of the trio joining the BJP soon. Sources said a large number of BJD sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members in Bhadrak block are likely to join the BJP next month.

BJD’s youth wing president of the district Mukundadev Samal expressed dissatisfaction over the situation, alleging a lack of leadership in Bhadrak Assembly constituency and weakening unity among party workers.

“BJP is trying to take the BJD’s block and panchayat-level leaders into its fold. This has become easier as the party’s district leadership is inactive and ineffective in managing the organisation,” he alleged. Samal added that the matter has been brought to the notice of BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

BJP leader Malaya Jena claimed the BJD in Bhadrak has ‘started crumbling’ and asserted that more leaders and supporters of the regional outfit are expected to join the saffron party soon.