20 children go ‘missing’ from school in Odisha, found in nearby forest after 3 hours

JEYPORE: Panic gripped Lankaput primary school in Koraput block after 20 students reportedly went missing on Monday morning. The students, all inmates of the school hostel, were later found in the nearby forest.

In the morning, teachers raised an alarm after finding 20 students of Class I to V missing from the classroom. The school campus including the hostel were searched but the kids could not be found. The worried teachers then informed the students’ parents who rushed to the school and joined the search.

After around three hours of frantic search, the kids were found in Pondi forest, around 5 km from the school. Subsequently, all the students were escorted back to the school hostel.

On being informed about the incident, Koraput BDO Debasis Gouda along with local education officials rushed to the school for investigation. Sources said a single peon keeps an eye on the students residing in the hostel. Taking advantage of the lax security, the boarders often venture into the nearby forest adjacent to Kolab reservoir for playing and return back before the commencement of classes.

On the day, the 20 students had reportedly gone to the same spot to play. They could not return to the campus before the start of classes and decided to stay in the forest till the school was over.

Gouda said the students left the campus in the morning and safely returned to the school after a few hours. “A probe has been launched to find out how the students managed to leave the hostel without the knowledge of the school authorities,” he added.

At least 40 students from Class I to V are staying in the hostel of Lankaput primary school. Sources said none of the teachers posted in the school resides on the school campus.