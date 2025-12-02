28-year-old Odisha man ends life as girlfriend breaks up after getting govt job

JAJPUR: A 28-year-old man in Jajpur district ended his life after his long-time girlfriend allegedly broke up with him after securing a government job.

The deceased was identified as Chaturbhuj Dash, a native of Kolathal village under Kuakhia police limits.

The incident took place a week back but came to light after Chaturbhuj’s father Ramakanta Dash lodged a complaint with the local police on Sunday blaming the 28-year-old woman and her family for his son’s death.

According to the complaint, Chaturbhuj and the woman studied in the same school and fell in love in Class X. They went to the same college and continued their relationship. After graduation, the 28-year-old got a job in a private company to support his girlfriend for her higher studies. He allegedly funded her expenses during her B.Ed and other professional courses until she landed a teacher’s job in a government high school.

However, after getting the job, the woman allegedly distanced herself from Chaturbhuj. When he insisted on marriage, she rejected his proposal and was critical of him for doing a private job. The outright rejection prompted Chaturbhuj to consume poison on November 24, claimed Ramakanta in his complaint.

A critically ill Chaturbhuj was admitted to Madhuban community health centre and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. When his condition did not improve, he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed on November 25 evening, the father added.

IIC of Kuakhia police station Chinmayee Sahoo confirmed receiving the complaint. “Acting on the FIR, police have registered a case. The matter is under investigation,” she said.