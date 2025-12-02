464 degrees conferred at 5th KISS convocation

BHUBANESWAR : As many as 464 degrees - 444 postgraduate degrees and 20 doctoral degrees - were awarded to students at the 5th annual convocation of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University here on Monday.

The university also conferred Honoris Causa degrees on three leaders and changemakers - Lok Sabha MP and chairman of Prajatantra Prachar Samity Bhartruhari Mahtab, Sambad group chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and CYSD co-founder and mentor Jagadananda.

The founder’s gold medal for outstanding performance was also conferred on a student on the occasion, while seven others were honoured with the chancellor’s gold medal and as many others presented the vice-chancellor’s silver medal in recognition of their academic excellence.

Gracing the event as the chief guest, former Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal encouraged students to contribute to the society. He also lauded the efforts of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for his vision and work.

Nobel laureate Ouided Bouchamaoui, from Tunisia, praised Samanta for setting up an institution like KISS and underlined that his efforts have shown the world that education is the most effective tool of peace and tranquility.

She further advised students to be courageous and never give up. “Life is a challenge. When there is a will, there is a way. Surround yourself with people who inspire you. Embrace every opportunity. Be fearless, be kind, be curious, and be brave,” she said.

Founder and chairman, KEF Holdings, UAE Faizal Edavalath Kottikollon, chairman of Malhotra Group PLC and honorary consul general of India to Newcastle, UK JM ‘Meenu’ Malhotra DL and other dignitaries also spoke.

“Education is the only tool which can transform the nation,” said Kottikollon.

KIIT chancellor Ashok Parija, KISS V-C Prof Saranjit Singh and CEO Prashanta Kumar Routray were present.