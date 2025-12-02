Auto-rickshaw drivers hit streets, bring Sambalpur to a standstill

SAMBALPUR: The city was brought to a standstill on Monday as auto-rickshaw drivers of Sambalpur took out a massive rally seeking immediate measures to safeguard their livelihood.

In a show of strength, thousands of auto-rickshaws participated in the rally which began from Laxmi Talkies chowk, moved through Golebazar, and culminated outside the collector’s office where members of Sambalpur Auto Drivers’ Mahasangh staged a mass demonstration.

The agitators said nearly 5,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in Sambalpur depend on daily earnings to support around 20,000 family members. They urged the state government and district administration to take immediate steps to protect their livelihood amid emerging challenges.

The auto-rickshaw drivers raised multiple concerns related to their welfare, identity and social security. Their key demands included issuance of identity cards, inclusion under social security schemes such as insurance coverage, medical support, death benefits, and provision of allowances. They also sought allocation of land for designated auto-rickshaw stands at key places in the city and creation of basic amenities for drivers and passengers.

The agitators further demanded proper planning for operation of Mo Bus and electric buses, construction of bus bays before these services are expanded, public release of route charts, and regulated intervals between buses. They also objected to restricting inter-district electric buses within city limits, urging a fair system that does not hamper auto-rickshaw drivers’ income.