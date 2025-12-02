CM Majhi felicitates Odisha’s four Blind Women’s T20 World Cup players, awards Rs 11 lakh each

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday felicitated four players from the state who were a part of the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 cricket championship, and presented them with cash award of Rs 11 lakh each.

The four players of Odisha - Phula Saren from Balasore, and Parbati Marndi, Jamuna Rani Tudu and Basanthi Hansda from Mayurbhanj - met the chief minister at his official residence.

Majhi congratulated them for their achievement and praised their determination and outstanding performance, stating that their dedication and hard work had brought glory for the state and the country.

“These four players have become an inspiration for every Odia,” he said further encouraging them to continue their winning streak with confidence.

Sports and Youth Services minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Sports secretary Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, director of Sports Yeddula Vijay, team coach Debashish Jena and other senior officials were present.