Odisha rice millers end deadlock, agree to lift paddy after govt assures resolution of key demands

BHUBANESWAR : The deadlock over lifting of paddy by rice millers from designated mandis has finally come to an end following assurance from the state government to fulfil their demands within two-three weeks.

As millers remained resolute in their stand by not participating in the paddy procurement operation which started from November 25, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra held a meeting with members of the All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) and miller representatives from 30 districts at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday to hammer out a solution.

“We placed five out of our nine demands before the minister for immediate resolution. He agreed to meet two demands, mainly release of custody and maintenance charges for kharif marketing season (KMS) 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 and revision of transportation charges from 28 paisa to 43 paisa. He sought more time to fulfil the other demands,” AORMA president Mahesh Bansal told TNIE.

The minister, however, told reporters after the meeting that he agreed to meet four of the millers demands immediately. The main demand of the millers was enhancement of custom milling charges for raw and boiled rice. “We decided to meet again soon to sort out other issues to which they agreed. I am confident that all the issues flagged by the millers will be resolved after two-three rounds of discussion. The millers assured me to lift paddy from mandis from Tuesday,” Patra said.