Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar hosts ‘Golden Citizens Fun Day Out’ for senior citizens

BHUBANESWAR : The Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, hosted a ‘Golden Citizens Fun Day Out’ programme for senior citizens as part of its ‘Healthy Day Out for the Young at Heart’ initiative recently.

The event organised at Indira Gandhi park in the city saw participation of 55 members of Senior Citizen Forum to celebrate active ageing and encourage community bonding.

The programme began with a yoga session designed to improve flexibility and balance, followed by physiotherapy demonstrations that offered practical insights into mobility and pain management.

A focused cardiology talk was also provided by senior consultant for interventional cardiology and Cath Lab director Dr Lingraj Nath to guide elderly citizens on maintaining heart health, a key concern for the ageing population. The event also featured light-hearted games, music and dance.

Cluster director-Southeast Dr Saktimaya Mohapatra said, “Such initiatives reflect our continuous effort to support the physical and emotional well-being of our senior community. Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar plans to continue organising similar programmes that foster meaningful community engagement and promote a healthier lifestyle for senior citizens.”