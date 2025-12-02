Odisha aligns 2026–27 budget with Viksit Odisha vision outcomes

BHUBANESWAR: With its sights set on transforming Odisha into a developed state by 2036, the state government has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of the 2026–27 budget framework. The upcoming budget will prioritise milestones outlined under the Viksit Odisha vision framework, ensuring all proposals directly contribute to long-term development goals.

Nearly a fortnight after the Finance Department issued revised guidelines for preparing the annual budget in a multi-year ceiling format, Development Commissioner Anu Garg directed all administrative departments to submit their estimates strictly in line with the two-year action plan.

“Realisation of outcomes under the Odisha Vision Documents 2036 and 2047 is the top priority for all departments. Proposals must reflect a clear roadmap for transformation with measurable outcomes. Departments must prioritise and submit their proposals in alignment with the action plan for the next 24 months,” Garg wrote to all secretaries.