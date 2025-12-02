Odisha extends enhanced MGNREGA support till 2028-29 to check distress migration

BHUBANESWAR : In a major policy decision to check distress migration, the state government has approved the extension of enhanced support under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) till 2028-29.

This will benefit 5.57 lakh families across 30 blocks in nine migration-prone districts, ensuring assured 300 days of wage employment in their villages in a year. The state government will provide an additional daily wage of 98 over and above the notified MGNREGA wage.

The government revised the NREGS wage rate from Rs 254 to Rs 273 with effect from April 1, 2025, a 7.48 per cent hike, based on change in Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labour (CPI-AL) notified by the Ministry of Rural Development. The daily wage of a worker under the employment guarantee programme will now be Rs 371 till further revision.

“This comprehensive assistance framework will not only curb distress migration but also ensure stable livelihood security, strengthen rural incomes and promote equitable development at the grassroots,” said Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

He said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has consistently prioritised the welfare of rural workers, emphasising timely and effective interventions to uplift rural livelihoods and reinforce the socio-economic stability of people.

He described the initiative as a significant step towards curbing distress migration and ensuring the rightful participation of rural workers in the development journey of the state. The minister said the government remains firmly committed to people-centric governance and grassroots-driven development.