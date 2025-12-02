Odisha: Raj Bhavan renamed as Lok Bhavan

BHUBANESWAR : Conforming with the directive of the Union Home Ministry, Raj Bhavan, the residence of the Governor, has been officially renamed as Lok Bhavan from Monday.

The Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar will be known as Lok Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and the Raj Bhavan at Puri as Lok Bhavan, Puri for all official purposes, an official notification stated.

With this change, Odisha takes an important step towards moving away from colonial names and embracing a people-focused approach to governance.

Renaming Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan marks a milestone that reflects pride, democracy and a future guided by public participation, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. He said the new name reflects a commitment to build a stronger public connection and participation, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.