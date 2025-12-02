Rs 10 lakh meant for school programmes in Tirtol misused, probe finds; officials yet to be held accountable

JAGATSINGHPUR: A joint inquiry has found irregularities in school programmes and misappropriation of funds, but no action has yet been taken against the officials responsible in Tirtol block education office.

The inquiry committee found nearly Rs 10 lakh funds meant for programmes such as Vidyalaya Prabesh Utsav, Suravi Mela, Rastriya Bigyan Mela, Girls’ Day, Sunetra, Nipuan, teachers’ training programmes under block education office were not utilised appropriately.

During probe, it came to light that in 2024-25, Rs 1.74 lakh was taken as advance for conducting Sishu Batika training but the programme was never held.

Similarly, Rs 5.50 lakh was shown as expenditure towards training under Samagra Shiksha but proper vouchers or bills were not submitted. Additionally, Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh was allegedly misused through false bills for office materials and other programmes. The inquiry committee submitted its detailed report on October 30, 2025, highlighting the fund misuse.

In-charge district education officer Rajshree Sahoo was unavailable for comment. BEO Manoj Behera confirmed that the joint inquiry panel detected fund misuse amounting to Rs 10 lakh. “The committee recommended recovery from retired officials but it has not been executed. Action will be initiated after receiving clearance from the director,” he added.