Sambalpur farmers block NH-53 for 10 hours over paddy procurement ‘flaws’

SAMBALPUR: Traffic on National Highway-53 came to a grinding halt on Monday as farmers of Sambalpur staged a 10-hour-long protest near Sindurpankh chowk alleging irregularities in the ongoing paddy procurement process.

At around 10 am, hundreds of farmers from across the district blocked the NH-53 and staged an economic blockade, stopping goods carriers.

The agitating farmers alleged widespread irregularities at mandis since paddy procurement officially commenced on November 28. They said millers were not lifting paddy from market yards, leading to piling up of stocks. Several cultivators also claimed of being turned away by PACS staff as their names were not reflecting on the P-PAS system.

Sanat Mishra, a farmer from Bhikampur under Bishalkhinda mandi, said he was unable to sell his paddy as the system did not display his name. “How are we supposed to sell our produce if the online system fails? Farmers are left with no choice but to protest,” he said.

President of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan Byomkesh Thakur alleged that mismanagement has continued since the first day of procurement. “Names of farmers are not appearing online, tokens have not been issued to many, and millers are not lifting stock. After waiting for days, we were forced to take to the streets,” he said.