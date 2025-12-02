State to launch new policy and ‘Odisha Bamboo’ brand to boost production, livelihoods and employment

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has planned to come up with a new policy and brand to boost bamboo production in the state for providing sustainable livelihood for the people and creating more employment in the sector.

The policy will be in line with the Bamboo Industry Policy-2025 of Maharashtra government which aims at boosting production to meet domestic demands as well as creating export opportunities.

Forest officials said the Odisha Bamboo Development Agency (OBDA) has tied up with the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR), an independent intergovernmental organisation, to prepare the policy. The OBDA has also roped in Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) to study suitable bamboo species that can be grown in the state to support farmers.

It is also taking the support of National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad to help bamboo artisans develop finished products as per contemporary market demands for better returns.

Sources said OBDA has proposed creation of ‘Odisha Bamboo’, the state’s own bamboo brand to support farmers and artisans in the sector.