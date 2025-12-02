State to launch new policy and ‘Odisha Bamboo’ brand to boost production, livelihoods and employment

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has planned to come up with a new policy and brand to boost bamboo production in the state for providing sustainable livelihood for the people and creating more employment in the sector.
The policy will be in line with the Bamboo Industry Policy-2025 of Maharashtra government which aims at boosting production to meet domestic demands as well as creating export opportunities.
Forest officials said the Odisha Bamboo Development Agency (OBDA) has tied up with the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR), an independent intergovernmental organisation, to prepare the policy. The OBDA has also roped in Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) to study suitable bamboo species that can be grown in the state to support farmers.
It is also taking the support of National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad to help bamboo artisans develop finished products as per contemporary market demands for better returns.
Sources said OBDA has proposed creation of ‘Odisha Bamboo’, the state’s own bamboo brand to support farmers and artisans in the sector.
As part of the policy, the agency has also proposed establishment of state-of-the-art bamboo industrial parks in Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Keonjhar, Rayagada and Sundargarh to increase production of bamboo furniture, lifestyle products, textile and fabrics and other industrial and construction items. It has also pushed for establishment of an ‘Odisha Institute of Bamboo Technology’ for skill development in the sector and a ‘Bamboo startup fund’ with an initial corpus of `100 crore to support startups.
Officials said the state has huge potential in the bamboo industry. However, in the absence of a policy, the sector continues to remain unorganised. As per the department statistics, Odisha ranks number 4 in the country in terms of number of bamboo plants in recorded forest area (RFA). However, it is at number 10 in terms of availability of bamboo outside RFA.
OBDA state mission director V Karthick said Odisha needs a bamboo policy as it could act as a strategic resource for the state in boosting livelihood considering its growing demand for housing, crafts as well as energy and industries sectors. “Increasing bamboo production will also help the state in promoting climate resilience and green economy,” he added.