Three-day state-level ceremony begins in Jajpur to mark end of Ramadevi 125th birth anniversary celebrations

BHUBANESWAR : The three-day state-level ceremony to mark the end of the year-long celebration of freedom fighter and social reformer Ramadevi Choudhury’s 125th birth anniversary commenced from Thakkar Bapa Ashram in Balipadia under Barchana block of Jajpur district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, noted Gandhian and president of Utkal Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Krishna Mohanty urged the youths to draw inspiration from Ramadevi’s life of sacrifice. She highlighted how Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters embraced challenging paths at a young age to serve the nation, a message that remains relevant for the present generation.

President of Gandhi Peace Foundation Justice Manoranjan Mohanty spoke on Ramadevi’s significant contributions to both the freedom struggle and Sarvodaya movement.

Gandhian and trustee of Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (Central) Dr Biswajit spoke on various programmes held across Odisha over the past year to mark Ramadevi’s birth anniversary.

He also shared details of the events scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Satyabhamapur, Cuttack during next two days.

Senior journalist Maheshwar Bal, educationists Umakanta Bal, Natabar Samal and other dignitaries attended the event.