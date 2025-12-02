Widow attempts self-immolation at Cuttack grievance meet, alleges harassment by block official

CUTTACK: A 38-year-old widow on Monday attempted self-immolation in front the district collector during a public grievance hearing in Banki block, alleging harassment by the block social security officer (BSSO) over providing financial assistance under the National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS).

The woman Sasmita Majhi, who had come to the grievance hearing meeting chaired by Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, along with her 10-year-old son, reportedly took out a plastic bottle containing petrol from her bag and attempted to set herself ablaze. However, she was stopped just in time by the police personnel present at the spot.

On being asked why she was taking such a step, Majhi alleged that BSSO Sasmita Sethy had been repeatedly denying her the rights under NFBS on the pretext of requiring more documents. Under NFBS, financial assistance of `20,000 is provided to bereaved households in case of death of the primary breadwinner irrespective of the cause of death. The financial assistance should ideally be provided within two months of death.

Majhi alleged that though over 18 months have passed since her husband passed away, the BSSO had been dismissing her application despite submitting all necessary documents. “This public grievance hearing is a farce. No one listens to my problem. I have been running from pillar to post with my son visiting the BDO, tehsildar and even the collector, to avail the financial assistance under NFBS but in vain. The BSSO, instead of cooperating, is harassing me on the pretext of incomplete documents,” said Majhi.

She threatened of attempting self-immolation again if her grievance is not addressed soon. The collector assured her that she would soon receive the financial assistance under NFBS.