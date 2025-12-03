Berhampur cyber police arrest Indian Bank clerk for embezzling Rs 6 lakh from customer deposits

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Cyber police on Tuesday arrested a clerk of Indian Bank’s Kamalapur branch on charges of embezzling Rs 6 lakh deposits of customers.

The accused is 40-year-old Trinath Bisoi of Sompeta in Andhra Pradesh. Bisoi was staying in a rented accommodation near Gopalpur and worked as counter clerk in Kamalapur branch of Indian Bank for the last over eight years.

Sources said during an audit last month, it was found that a sum of Rs 6 lakh was missing from the branch although the register showed the money deposited in the bank. Accordingly, bank officials filed a complaint in Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station at Berhampur. During investigation, police found Trinath’s signature in the deposit register.

Besides, a customer, identified as Raghupati, found that some of the deposits he made in previous months were missing from his bank account. When he checked the deposit slips, Trinath’s signature was found on them.

Getting a whiff of the ongoing investigation against him, the accused applied for leave and left for Sompeta. However, police managed to trace and apprehend him from his native place on Monday. During interrogation, Trinath reportedly confessed to his crime.

IIC of Cyber police station Shankar Panda said a case was registered in this connection. The accused was arrested on basis of his confession, and produced in court. Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact amount of money Trinath misappropriated from customers’ accounts.

Earlier in January this year, police had arrested a manager and a supervisor of Berhampur cooperative central bank for misappropriating Rs 1.46 crore. Similarly in February, a manager of ICICI bank was also arrested for embezzling Rs 46 lakh.