Nuapada villagers panic after suspected leopard kills 15 goats and sheep in Karlakot reserve forest area

NUAPADA : Panic gripped Kireijhola Sargimunda village under Karlakot proposed reserve forest in Sinapali range after a suspected leopard killed 15 goats and sheep on Monday night.

Locals said the big cat broke into the cattle shed of a villager, Bedadhar Majhi, through a small gap in the fence and dragged out goats and sheep. On Tuesday morning, Majhi found the carcasses of his livestock a few metres away from the shed.

On being informed, a team from Khariar forest division led by ranger Sitaram Sabar reached the village and recovered the carcasses. Veterinarians from Animal Resources wing of Boden conducted postmortem to determine the nature of the attack.

ACF (territorial), Khariar Prasanjit Naik said, “Of the 15 livestock killed, the animal appears to have eaten only one. Based on the injury pattern and circumstances, it is most likely a leopard. However, we are awaiting the district veterinary officer’s report to confirm the animal involved in the incident.”

Ranger Sabar said, “Some villagers claim to have seen a leopard, but we are yet to find concrete evidence. It could also be a jackal or a hyena. Our teams are on the ground, patrolling and tracking the animal. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety.”

To monitor the animal’s movement and prevent further attacks on livestock, the Forest department has installed camera traps at multiple strategic points in and around the village. Patrolling has been intensified, and forest staff are conducting awareness drives, urging villagers to remain alert and avoid stepping out at night.

The Forest department has assured that compensation will be provided to the affected livestock owner as per the norms.

Meanwhile, the incident has left locals frightened as leopard sightings have been reported in nearby forest areas in recent weeks.